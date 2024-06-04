SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $164.40

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 164.40 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 164.60 ($2.11), with a volume of 686067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.60 ($2.13).

SSPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.10) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 305 ($3.91).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16,660.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £74,000 ($94,811.02). 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

