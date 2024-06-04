StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $43.87, with a volume of 26358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Specifically, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

StepStone Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in StepStone Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,635,000 after buying an additional 627,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after buying an additional 510,283 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $13,137,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 210.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 518,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after buying an additional 351,205 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,823,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,175,000 after acquiring an additional 289,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

