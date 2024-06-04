Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Newmont alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Newmont Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.