Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 14,541 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 393,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 671.0% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42,763 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DFUV stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

