Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.74 and a fifty-two week high of $107.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $725.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

