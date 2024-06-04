Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ares Management by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $138.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $18,880,759.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock worth $200,239,222. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

