Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $664.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

