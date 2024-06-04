Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

