Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $141.32 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average is $125.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

