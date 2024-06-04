Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.10 Million in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,293,000 after acquiring an additional 247,674 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,055,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,638.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,061,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,231,000 after acquiring an additional 301,983 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

