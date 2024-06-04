Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $200.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.65. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $205.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

