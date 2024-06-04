Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,053 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 6,637.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE opened at $409.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a one year low of $285.02 and a one year high of $442.80.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $2.443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

