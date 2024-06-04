Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 733 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

XRT stock opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $663.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.