Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 9,500 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIRM stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

