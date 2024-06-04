Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 20,257 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,925,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 202,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 396.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 97,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 77,941 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,835,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,174,000 after acquiring an additional 586,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7,167.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,219,333 shares of company stock valued at $404,717,953 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

