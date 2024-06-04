Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 14.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $2,654,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $139,332. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.96 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.