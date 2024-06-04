Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 33,293 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,293 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after buying an additional 881,710 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $329,367,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,318,000 after buying an additional 1,389,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

