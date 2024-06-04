Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 131,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

RIO stock opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

