Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.