Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,576,000 after buying an additional 445,859 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,812,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $244,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,452.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,090 shares of company stock worth $2,839,021. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $163.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.30. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

