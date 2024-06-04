Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 7,456 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $14,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,727,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 9,839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after buying an additional 694,554 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $82,813,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after buying an additional 321,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 809.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after buying an additional 201,484 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $146.91.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

