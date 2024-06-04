Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 79,885 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,885 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.97% of Dril-Quip worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 252.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $317,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRQ. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $609.92 million, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.90. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

