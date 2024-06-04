Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,358,000 after buying an additional 1,095,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 8,388.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 376,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after buying an additional 371,701 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,012,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,896,000 after buying an additional 349,727 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after buying an additional 342,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

