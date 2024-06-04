Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,853 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $15,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after buying an additional 924,202 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 444,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after buying an additional 249,991 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

