Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,012,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,732 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $17,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 271,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

MUFG opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

