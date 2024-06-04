Stifel Financial Corp Buys 14,573 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $146.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.84 and its 200-day moving average is $147.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

