Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,133 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 153.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.95.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

