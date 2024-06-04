Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,460 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $12,186,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,303,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,613 shares of company stock worth $55,161,852. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $146.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.32 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

