Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,438,000 after buying an additional 730,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after buying an additional 1,093,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,635,000 after acquiring an additional 129,163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $64.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Further Reading

