Stifel Financial Corp Has $14.89 Million Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 3,236.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,093 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 46,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,168,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,405,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 46,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,484,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,168,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,405,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 603,840 shares of company stock worth $19,386,823. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ZWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

