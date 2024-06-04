Stifel Financial Corp Has $16.97 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $16,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,456,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,562,000 after acquiring an additional 206,337 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,436,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

