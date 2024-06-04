Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,131 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $101.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.81.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

