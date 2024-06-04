Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 281,925 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1,527.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,925 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.72% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $14,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,322,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,265,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,055 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3,420.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,004,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,683 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,369,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,240,000 after purchasing an additional 91,012 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $53.03.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

