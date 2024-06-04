Stifel Financial Corp Sells 12,862 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.33% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,039,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 80,620 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,686,000 after acquiring an additional 271,193 shares during the period. Emory University bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,758,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.