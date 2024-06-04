Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,961 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $16,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $159.71 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $164.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.03 and a 200-day moving average of $149.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

