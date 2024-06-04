Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $120.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $121.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

