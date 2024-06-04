STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NYSE:STM opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

