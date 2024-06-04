StockNews.com Upgrades Graham (NYSE:GHM) to “Buy”

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHM opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.81 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. Graham has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $34.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 8,163.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

