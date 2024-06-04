StockNews.com Upgrades Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Strong-Buy

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Kroger Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

