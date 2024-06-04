Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $770.59 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.08 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $875.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

