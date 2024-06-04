Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.24 and a beta of 1.93. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,838.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,351 shares of company stock worth $4,227,015 in the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Symbotic by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Symbotic by 1,347.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

