TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 194,976 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.58% of Ero Copper worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 379,686 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 461,998 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 23.1% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 344,410 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 845,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 203,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 152,245 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ERO opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

