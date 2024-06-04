TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,558 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

