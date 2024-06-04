TD Asset Management Inc Buys 20,448 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 399,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $13,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes



Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

