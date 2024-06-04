TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,202 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.25% of agilon health worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after buying an additional 3,162,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,590,000 after buying an additional 111,487 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,086,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,284,000 after buying an additional 116,681 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,902,000.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.58.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

AGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

