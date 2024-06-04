TD Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.25% of Polaris worth $13,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 266,887 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 255,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Polaris by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,794 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Polaris by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 171,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 4,928.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 138,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,525 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.61 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

