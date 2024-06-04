TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.42% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,932,000 after buying an additional 92,588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after buying an additional 947,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,649,000 after buying an additional 203,771 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 788,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $64.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of -0.02.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

