TD Asset Management Inc Has $14.10 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,963 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCG. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in PG&E by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,598,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,009,000 after acquiring an additional 446,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after buying an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 76,178 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,987,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Down 1.6 %

PCG stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PG&E

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.