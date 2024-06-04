TD Asset Management Inc Has $14.35 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $143.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.79 and a 200 day moving average of $140.13. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.30 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

