TD Asset Management Inc Has $9.56 Million Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 789,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215,657 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VET. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 1,425.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,586,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,183,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $6,210,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,782,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VET. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

